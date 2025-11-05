Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $628.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $584.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $844.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

