Ring Mountain Capital LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETHE. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1,221.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

