RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

