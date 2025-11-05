RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,112,000 after acquiring an additional 614,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Waters by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 416,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waters by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,125,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $94,028,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,680,334,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $368.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.54.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

