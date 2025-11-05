RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,400 Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF $IGPT

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGPT. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of IGPT stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

