RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 4.0% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
