RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.