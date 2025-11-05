RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,784 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.