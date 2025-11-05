Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cemex (CX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cemex (NYSE: CX):

11/4/2025 – Cemex was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Cemex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cemex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Cemex was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Cemex was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $11.10 price target on the stock.

10/19/2025 – Cemex was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Cemex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Cemex was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

10/13/2025 – Cemex was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

10/11/2025 – Cemex was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Cemex had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/28/2025 – Cemex was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Cemex had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Cemex was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cemex’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

