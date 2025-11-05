Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2025 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/4/2025 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/4/2025 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

