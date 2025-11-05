Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ameren (AEE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ameren (NYSE: AEE):

10/28/2025 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $108.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Ameren was given a new $113.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2025 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ameren had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Ameren had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

