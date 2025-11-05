Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG):

11/4/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group was given a new $295.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2025 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.