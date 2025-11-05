Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $177.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.09.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.