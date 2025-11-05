Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (RTRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 5th

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This is a 9.9% increase from Rareview Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

RTRE stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Rareview Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Get Rareview Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

About Rareview Total Return Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (RTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit quality. The fund has the flexibility to invest in foreign debt securities, including those from emerging markets RTRE was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by Rareview Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.