Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (RTRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 5th

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This is a 9.9% increase from Rareview Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
RTRE stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Rareview Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $26.48.
About Rareview Total Return Bond ETF
