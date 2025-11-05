Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The company had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.020-2.090 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.44 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,585,521.04. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 19,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 387,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

