Q3 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Cut by Griffin Securities

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $514.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.44. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 192,555 shares of company stock worth $97,840,842 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,384,355 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $706,461,000 after buying an additional 183,549 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 201,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $134,140,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

