Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 202,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

