PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $70.56 and last traded at $69.2410, with a volume of 11926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $3,632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,281.25. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,315. The trade was a 40.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,662 shares of company stock worth $16,000,821. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 636,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 552,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.55.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.