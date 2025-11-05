Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) vs. System1 (NYSE:SST) Financial Comparison

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provision and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A System1 -22.43% -92.07% -15.92%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A System1 $343.92 million 0.17 -$74.67 million ($9.63) -0.60

This table compares Provision and System1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Provision and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 0.00 System1 1 0 1 0 2.00

System1 has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.46%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Provision.

Summary

System1 beats Provision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

