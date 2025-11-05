Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 7,320 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,533,000 after acquiring an additional 182,305 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $631,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

