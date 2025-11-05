Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 10,824 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,895.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

