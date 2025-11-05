PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Position Reduced by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 91.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 127.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

NYSE PPG opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

