Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $254.83 and last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 840830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

