Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.1%

PCTY opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $137.57 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.55.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.38.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Paylocity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 537.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2,782.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.