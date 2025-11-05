Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.32 and last traded at $122.5070, with a volume of 1861205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 149.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.