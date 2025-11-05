OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $458.3240 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.7%

OUT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares in the company, valued at $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,814.60. This trade represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

