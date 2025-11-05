OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $458.3240 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.7%
OUT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OUTFRONT Media
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.