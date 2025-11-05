Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Otis Worldwide worth $277,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.