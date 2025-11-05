ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 197 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DE opened at $468.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.80 and its 200 day moving average is $490.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

