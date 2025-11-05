ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 339,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter.

RWO opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

