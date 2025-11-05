ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Buys 348 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $299.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

