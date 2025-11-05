Nuveen Sl Tfip (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE NXP opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $15.20.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Company Profile
