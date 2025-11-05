Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE JMM opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

