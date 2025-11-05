Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.3%

NPCT stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

