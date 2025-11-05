Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 77,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

