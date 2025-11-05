Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Down 28.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) fell 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 212,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 62,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

