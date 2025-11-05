NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ARW opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

