NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 503.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.92 and a fifty-two week high of $350.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.55.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

