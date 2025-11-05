NiSource (NI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NiSource (NYSE: NI) recently:

11/1/2025 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

10/30/2025 – NiSource had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – NiSource is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – NiSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – NiSource had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – NiSource had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – NiSource is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – NiSource had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – NiSource had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

