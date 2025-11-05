NioCorp Developments (NB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NB opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of -0.17. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NioCorp Developments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NioCorp Developments by 48,003.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.