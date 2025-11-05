Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.1130, with a volume of 803167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newsmax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newsmax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Newsmax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newsmax

Newsmax Stock Down 5.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newsmax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newsmax by 17.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newsmax by 139.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Newsmax

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.