Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.8333.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

