New Millennium Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $335.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.50 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

