National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.620-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. National Vision has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The firm had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

