Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,198 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $229,369.08.

On Monday, October 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,008 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total transaction of $193,858.56.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 292 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $54,881.40.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $499,860.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $136,027.50.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.75. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.08 and a 52-week high of $203.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Natera by 56.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,640,000 after buying an additional 166,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

