Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II $NETD Shares Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,272 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for approximately 4.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 799,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 165,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 319.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,285,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,947,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 49.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 408,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NETD opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

