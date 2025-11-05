N-able (NABL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $127.4790 million for the quarter. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

N-able Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. N-able has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 target price (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $266,173.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at $288,164.80. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 1,970.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

