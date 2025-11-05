My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.02 Thousand

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $654.35 thousand and approximately $13.02 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001158 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 132.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

