MSCI (MSCI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/29/2025 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $700.00 to $710.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – MSCI was given a new $601.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2025 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $655.00 to $680.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $533.00 to $570.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – MSCI was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/14/2025 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $588.00 to $611.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – MSCI had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – MSCI was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – MSCI had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/10/2025 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $655.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

