MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSCI were worth $68,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $574.12 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

