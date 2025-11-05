Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average of $201.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

